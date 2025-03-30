Corient Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,544 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,442 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,057,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,763,000 after acquiring an additional 70,270 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,642 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 604.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,850,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $86,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,071 shares during the period. Finally, Forge First Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GIL opened at $44.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.23 and a twelve month high of $55.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.66.

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

