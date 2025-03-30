Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 104 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cable One were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Cable One by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 294,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cable One by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,423,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other Cable One news, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 1,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $244.02 per share, with a total value of $244,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,607.68. This trade represents a 21.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on CABO shares. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cable One from $825.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Cable One from $420.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th.

Cable One Stock Down 2.1 %

CABO stock opened at $268.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $281.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.43. Cable One, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.94 and a 12 month high of $437.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Cable One Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $2.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 229.57%.

About Cable One

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

