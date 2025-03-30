Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 2,769 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 109,588 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,769 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. 5.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NOK opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. The stock has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $5.48.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Equities analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nokia Oyj has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

