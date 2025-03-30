Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 477,298 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,412 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 75.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 207,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,614,000 after purchasing an additional 89,358 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,390,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,815,000 after buying an additional 528,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,458,000 after acquiring an additional 169,746 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4,084.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 542,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,735,000 after acquiring an additional 529,483 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 271,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jeff E. Knight sold 7,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $244,940.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,192.20. This represents a 7.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 2,515 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $86,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,368.60. This represents a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,015 shares of company stock worth $1,119,263. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $34.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 0.58. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.84 and a 1 year high of $62.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.53.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

