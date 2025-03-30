Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,890 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DNLI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 190,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 1.6% during the third quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 168,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,896,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Carole Ho sold 12,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $247,796.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,610,887.60. This represents a 6.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 3,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $64,402.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,778.16. This trade represents a 2.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,940 shares of company stock worth $973,442. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Denali Therapeutics Stock Up 4.1 %
DNLI stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.67 and a 12-month high of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.46.
Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.08. On average, research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.
About Denali Therapeutics
Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.
