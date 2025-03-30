Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,708 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.01% of Diodes worth $28,727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 3,903 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 476,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Diodes from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Diodes from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Diodes stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60 and a beta of 1.31. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $42.93 and a 12-month high of $86.74.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.27). Diodes had a return on equity of 3.28% and a net margin of 3.36%. On average, research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Emily Yang sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $53,238.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,596.28. This trade represents a 1.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Gary Yu sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $162,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 79,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,466,219.88. This trade represents a 3.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,680 shares of company stock valued at $262,267. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

