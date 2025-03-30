EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 154,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,664 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $24,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in EastGroup Properties by 503.3% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on EGP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

Shares of EGP opened at $176.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.99. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.10 and a fifty-two week high of $192.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.99. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 35.57%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.43%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

