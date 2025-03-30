Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE) Short Interest Update

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) (NASDAQ:WAVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 42,000 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 18,550 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) during the fourth quarter valued at about $330,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) alerts:

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Stock Down 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WAVE opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $34.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.53 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. Eco Wave Power Global AB has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $17.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) ( NASDAQ:WAVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAVE. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ), a wave energy company, engages in the development of a wave energy conversion (WEC) technology that converts ocean and sea waves into clean electricity. The company also holds various agreements comprising power purchase agreements, concession agreements, and other agreements worldwide with pipeline of projects with approximately 404.7 megawatts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eco Wave Power Global AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.