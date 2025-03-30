Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading 50% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report) shares were up 50% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 236,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average daily volume of 122,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Eguana Technologies Stock Down 33.3 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$4.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

About Eguana Technologies

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

