Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Trading Up 50% – What’s Next?

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 50% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 236,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 93% from the average session volume of 122,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Eguana Technologies Trading Down 33.3 %
The firm has a market cap of C$4.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01.
Eguana Technologies Company Profile
Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.
