Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,366 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOK. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 94,906 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Nokia Oyj by 5.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 70,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Nokia Oyj by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 58,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors increased its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 38,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $5.48. The company has a market cap of $28.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on NOK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

