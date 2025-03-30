First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 675,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,469 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 6.53% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF worth $30,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF alerts:

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROBT opened at $41.23 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $426.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.14.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Profile

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.