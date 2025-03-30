First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB) Stake Raised by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FSMB – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,318,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138,848 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF worth $26,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Condor Capital Management grew its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 227,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth $464,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 35,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 490.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 97,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter.

FSMB opened at $19.85 on Friday. First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.93.

About First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF

The First Trust Short Duration Managed Municipal ETF (FSMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of 1 to 3 years. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

