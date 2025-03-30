Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,226 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.7% of Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.3 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $192.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.08. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 5,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.72, for a total value of $1,290,770.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,265,436.64. This represents a 7.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total transaction of $6,332,425.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 497,067 shares in the company, valued at $114,459,618.09. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.65.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

