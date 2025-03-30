Fox Run Management L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 11,788 Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMLX. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 232.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 38,261 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 40,319 shares during the period. Finally, Kennondale Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $508,000. 95.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $3.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.03. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.58 and a 1 year high of $7.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of -0.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AMLX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of ($0.67) million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMLX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joshua B. Cohen sold 11,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total value of $41,122.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,201,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,108,327.09. This trade represents a 0.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernhardt G. Zeiher acquired 10,000 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.70 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,169 shares of company stock worth $97,274. 11.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.