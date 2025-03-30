GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 51.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,760 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EAF. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 101,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 23,413 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 127,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 20,769 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in GrafTech International by 13.6% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 885,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 106,091 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Rory F. O’donnell bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.04 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,000. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EAF opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $244.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.92. GrafTech International Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.53.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 709.85% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GrafTech International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on GrafTech International from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on GrafTech International from $1.00 to $2.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Monday, February 10th.

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

