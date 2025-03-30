Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Shares Up 25% – Still a Buy?

Shares of Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) rose 25% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 579,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 586% from the average daily volume of 84,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Granada Gold Mine Stock Up 25.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$3.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 2.55.
Granada Gold Mine Company Profile
Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Granada Gold Mine
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Granada Gold Mine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granada Gold Mine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.