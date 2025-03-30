Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Trims Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 736,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,689 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.1% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $161,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rench Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after acquiring an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. One Wealth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $4,270,000. Finally, Floyd Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $4,494,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 19,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $4,178,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,864,125. This trade represents a 27.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 8,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.47, for a total value of $1,965,077.51. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,647,456.60. The trade was a 6.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,298 shares of company stock valued at $22,871,828. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.65.

Amazon.com Trading Down 4.3 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $192.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $216.86 and its 200-day moving average is $209.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

