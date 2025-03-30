Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,456 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,048 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Performance

Shares of HMY stock opened at $14.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.85. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 52-week low of $7.97 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

Harmony Gold Mining Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.1245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.04. Harmony Gold Mining’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

