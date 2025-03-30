Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,105,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Heron Therapeutics were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearline Capital LP grew its position in Heron Therapeutics by 48.9% during the third quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 2,226,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after purchasing an additional 731,246 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,455,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 477,417 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 449.0% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 297,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 243,363 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 295.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 206,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 154,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 50.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 275,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 92,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $344.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.55. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $3.93.

Heron Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HRTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $40.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.37 million. Research analysts predict that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HRTX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 8th.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

