HighTower Advisors LLC Has $617,000 Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 2,387,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,492,000 after purchasing an additional 226,695 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth $544,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Gildan Activewear by 545.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,210,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,695 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 76.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 8,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 245,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 109,993 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

GIL opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.66. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.23 and a 1 year high of $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39.

Gildan Activewear Increases Dividend

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Free Report ) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.30). Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The business had revenue of $822.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.226 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIL. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Gildan Activewear from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

