i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 46,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,313,000. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter worth $4,233,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 1,855.9% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 175,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 166,843 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 24,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IIIV shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of i3 Verticals from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on i3 Verticals from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on i3 Verticals from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

i3 Verticals Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $24.59 on Friday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $29.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $813.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.52.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). i3 Verticals had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 41.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions primarily to the public sector and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Software and Services, and Merchant Services. The company offers payment processing services that enables upper and lower court case management, collections, finance and accounting, motor vehicle and carrier registration, e-filing and taxation, license plate inventory, property tax management, utility billing, professional licensing, document workflow, and law enforcement software; assists public schools in completing payment processing functions, including accepting payments for online or at school lunches, and school activities.

