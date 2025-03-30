Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 472,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90,544 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.15% of Informatica worth $12,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Informatica by 1,213.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 120,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 111,205 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Informatica by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 66,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 21,881 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Informatica during the 4th quarter worth about $36,236,000. LBP AM SA boosted its stake in shares of Informatica by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 609,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 188,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Informatica by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFA stock opened at $18.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 604.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.04. Informatica Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $39.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Informatica ( NYSE:INFA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.17). Informatica had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $428.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.55 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INFA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Informatica in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Informatica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Baird R W lowered Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Informatica in a report on Friday, January 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Informatica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 11,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $209,124.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 328,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,565.82. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

