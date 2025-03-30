Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $26,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR opened at $164.72 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.69 and a 12 month high of $236.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

