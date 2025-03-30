Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,721,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Intra-Cellular Therapies worth $811,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITCI opened at $131.81 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.09 and a twelve month high of $131.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.04 billion, a PE ratio of -151.50 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $129.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.63.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $199.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITCI. Leerink Partnrs lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Baird R W downgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.08.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

