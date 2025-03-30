Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 486,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,068 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF were worth $28,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSI. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the third quarter worth about $233,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,630,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 123,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 4,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Semiconductors ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $383,000.

Shares of PSI opened at $47.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $590.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $46.60 and a 52 week high of $67.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.23 and a 200-day moving average of $57.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

