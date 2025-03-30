Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Position Trimmed by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 77.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,936 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 176,032 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 14,575 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Income Trust alerts:

Invesco Senior Income Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

VVR stock opened at $3.69 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.01. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.44 and a 1 year high of $4.46.

Invesco Senior Income Trust Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th.

(Free Report)

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.