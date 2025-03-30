iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 655,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,607 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.74% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $31,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 90,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 31,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 17,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $48.32 on Friday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $48.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1568 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

