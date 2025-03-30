iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 434,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,688 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $33,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYG. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $84.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

