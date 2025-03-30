iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF were worth $32,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,537,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,351,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,930,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 565.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Trading Down 10.4 %

ITB opened at $94.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day moving average is $111.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.61. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a twelve month low of $93.39 and a twelve month high of $129.89.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.