Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $11,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jackson Financial news, CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $591,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,199,852.68. This trade represents a 7.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.40.

Jackson Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:JXN opened at $83.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $115.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.84.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jackson Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

