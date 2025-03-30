Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 228.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 375,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261,061 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $29,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,446,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 423,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,166,000 after buying an additional 27,228 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $14,005,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JEF. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Jefferies Financial Group Trading Down 4.0 %

NYSE JEF opened at $52.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.47. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $82.68.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.69%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.