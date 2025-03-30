JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBMC – Free Report) by 1,484.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,722 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 1.59% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF worth $28,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $404,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 429.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,755,000 after purchasing an additional 99,083 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance
BBMC stock opened at $90.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $105.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.24.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Cuts Dividend
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF Profile
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (BBMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap equities, selected and weighted by market cap. BBMC was launched on Apr 14, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
