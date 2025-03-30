KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 91,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,790,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,047,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 670,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Antero Midstream by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 39,842 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Antero Midstream by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Antero Midstream by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 415,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 119,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AM opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 2.33. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $18.30.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 108.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 15th.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

