KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Position in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dutch Bros in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BROS shares. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Dutch Bros from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Dutch Bros from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 755,551 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total value of $58,728,979.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,903,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,674,752.68. This trade represents a 20.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 262,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.77, for a total value of $19,629,891.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,640,779 shares in the company, valued at $197,451,045.83. This represents a 9.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,643,632 shares of company stock worth $201,509,627. Company insiders own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

Shares of BROS stock opened at $62.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 183.80, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Dutch Bros Inc. has a one year low of $26.85 and a one year high of $86.88.

Dutch Bros Profile

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

