KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 27,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 47,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 3.6 %

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $54.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.70. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $181.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.12 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 24.54%. Analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Corcept Therapeutics from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corcept Therapeutics

Insider Transactions at Corcept Therapeutics

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CEO Joseph K. Belanoff sold 2,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total transaction of $178,100.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,019,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,912,324.01. This represents a 0.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.39, for a total value of $1,007,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,174.02. This trade represents a 18.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,703,257 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.