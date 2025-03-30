KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires Shares of 11,900 Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,364,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Westlake by 1.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Westlake by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Westlake by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Westlake by 247.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Stock Performance

Westlake stock opened at $99.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.03. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $98.51 and a 1-year high of $162.64.

Westlake Announces Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.98). Westlake had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. Westlake’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Westlake Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WLK shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Westlake from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Westlake from $147.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut Westlake from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Westlake from $157.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.21.

Westlake Company Profile

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

