KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires Shares of 9,200 SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 90.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SiteOne Landscape Supply stock opened at $121.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.60 and a 1-year high of $181.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.22). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 2.72%. As a group, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down previously from $145.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.56.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

(Free Report)

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

Featured Stories

