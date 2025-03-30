KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Holdings in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Kilroy Realty during the third quarter valued at $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $140,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,484.48. The trade was a 24.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,013,486.56. This trade represents a 6.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KRC stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12-month low of $30.71 and a 12-month high of $43.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its 200 day moving average is $38.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.02.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 122.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.55.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

