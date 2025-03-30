KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Athos Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 7,719,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,367,000 after purchasing an additional 79,212 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Endeavor Group by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Endeavor Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,836,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,449,000 after buying an additional 57,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,560,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EDR shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Endeavor Group Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of EDR opened at $30.05 on Friday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.07 and a fifty-two week high of $35.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.69 and a 200 day moving average of $30.02. The firm has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.02%.

Insider Activity at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Canada Pension Plan Investment sold 21,038,712 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $578,564,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Lublin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total transaction of $1,499,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,583,997.74. The trade was a 18.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,212,077 shares of company stock worth $191,824,043 and have sold 21,185,617 shares worth $582,983,444. 63.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

See Also

