KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Shares in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,629 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at $244,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,936,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,132,000 after buying an additional 4,111,268 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 169.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 132,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after buying an additional 83,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $1,755,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,083.20. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 0.4 %

STAG stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.27 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.05.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. Analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 143.27%.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

