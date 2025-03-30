KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 44,700 PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 44,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,187,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PBF Energy by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,865,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,532,000 after purchasing an additional 187,351 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,492,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,634,000 after buying an additional 78,045 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,057,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,071,000 after buying an additional 208,599 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 132.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 863,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,717,000 after buying an additional 492,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in PBF Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 712,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after acquiring an additional 13,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

PBF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PBF Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PBF Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PBF Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.36.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $3,131,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,249,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,049,959.60. This trade represents a 0.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders bought 651,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,480,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PBF opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -4.03 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $62.88.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($1.02). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.35%.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

