KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $1.17 Million in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Victory Capital by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Victory Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Victory Capital by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 33.9% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Victory Capital from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Victory Capital from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Victory Capital from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victory Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.33.

Victory Capital Trading Down 4.0 %

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $57.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.54 and its 200 day moving average is $62.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.30 and a 1 year high of $73.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Victory Capital had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 31.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 43.02%.

Victory Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.