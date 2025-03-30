KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $1.18 Million in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Stock Performance

WTM opened at $1,904.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,879.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,869.51. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,665.71 and a 52-week high of $2,023.00.

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.56%.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 0.05%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

