KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $1.19 Million in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BFAM opened at $126.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.76 and a beta of 1.50. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.59 and a 52-week high of $141.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $124.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.03). Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 5.22% and a return on equity of 13.63%. Research analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.69, for a total value of $124,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,170,755.81. This represents a 2.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.74, for a total value of $311,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,838,708.18. This represents a 9.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BFAM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $127.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $162.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.