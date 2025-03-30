KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $1.21 Million in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,428,196,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth about $27,289,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 124.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,653,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,424,000 after buying an additional 1,472,178 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco by 131.3% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 910,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after buying an additional 516,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 635.9% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 490,242 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,569,000 after acquiring an additional 423,621 shares in the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Trading Down 2.3 %

NYSE IVZ opened at $15.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $19.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s payout ratio is 69.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invesco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

