KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $1.23 Million in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Q2 by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Q2 by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. lifted its stake in Q2 by 5.5% in the third quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 5,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on QTWO shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Q2 from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at Q2

In other Q2 news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 56,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.28, for a total transaction of $4,446,225.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 453,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,527,299.72. This represents a 11.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Price sold 42,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $3,172,029.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,571,441.86. This trade represents a 16.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,835 shares of company stock valued at $11,959,517. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Stock Performance

Shares of QTWO opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -124.16 and a beta of 1.62. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $112.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.53%. Equities research analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Q2

(Free Report)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.