KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $1.25 Million in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HALO. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Trading Down 1.0 %

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $63.84 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $66.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 9.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 157.78% and a net margin of 43.74%. The firm had revenue of $298.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 5,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total value of $293,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,629.59. The trade was a 12.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $98,901.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,126,499.68. This trade represents a 0.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,754,451 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

