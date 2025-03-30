KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $1.27 Million in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 533,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,742,000 after acquiring an additional 103,556 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Bank OZK by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,176,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,942,000 after acquiring an additional 238,810 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Bank OZK by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stephens upped their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ OZK opened at $43.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.09. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $37.43 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $412.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. Bank OZK’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.