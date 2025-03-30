KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $1.29 Million in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 38,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,855,000. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 379.1% during the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 997,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after buying an additional 789,445 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at $23,194,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,555,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,831,000 after buying an additional 664,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in the third quarter worth about $20,773,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WillScot Mobile Mini

In related news, COO Timothy D. Boswell purchased 5,000 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.14 per share, for a total transaction of $145,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,305.84. The trade was a 17.15 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Erik Olsson sold 110,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $3,330,168.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,908,178.14. The trade was a 14.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WSC shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of WSC opened at $28.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.68, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.45. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $45.55.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $602.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.55 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 24.67%. Equities research analysts forecast that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WillScot Mobile Mini Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. WillScot Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.67%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Holdings Corporation provides workspace and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Modular Solutions and Storage Solutions. Its modular solutions include panelized and stackable offices, single-wide modular space units, section modulars and redi-plex, classrooms, ground level offices, blast-resistant modules, clearspan structures, and other modular space; and portable storage solutions, such as portable and cold storage containers, as well as trailers.

